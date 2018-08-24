NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

411 FPUS51 KBTV 240237

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

NYZ028-240800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-240800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-240800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-240800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-240800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-240800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-240800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-240800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ034-240800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1035 PM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

