NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

_____

909 FPUS51 KBTV 210829

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely until midnight, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

_____

