NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

443 FPUS51 KBTV 050600

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

NYZ028-050800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-050800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs

in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-050800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-050800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-050800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ027-050800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-050800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-050800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-050800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

157 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

