NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
243 FPUS51 KBTV 011022
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
NYZ028-012000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-012000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-012000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ087-012000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-012000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-012000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ030-012000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-012000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-012000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
619 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
