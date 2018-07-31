NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs around 90.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

