NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

until midnight, then a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

952 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

