NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

