NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
049 FPUS51 KBTV 160556
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
NYZ028-160800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-160800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-160800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ087-160800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-160800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-160800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ030-160800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-160800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers
until midnight, then showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Less humid with lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-160800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
153 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
dense fog. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
