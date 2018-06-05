NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:42 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
_____
155 FPUS51 KBUF 050239
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
NYZ001-050915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then
showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-050915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then
showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-050915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then
showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-050915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then
showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-050915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late. Lows
ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower
60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland
to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-050915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers likely late.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower
60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ019-050915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloudy with showers likely late.
Lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the mid 50s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in
interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in
interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-050915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloudy with showers likely late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-050915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloudy with showers likely late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-050915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
evening, then showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Cool with
highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-050915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
evening, then showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Cool with
highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-050915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then
showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ004-050915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
evening, then showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-050915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
evening, then showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 60s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-050915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
evening, then showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the
Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool
with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ007-050915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
across the Tug Hill to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool
with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ008-050915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool
with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around
60 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
Apffel/Church/Hitchcock/JJR
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather