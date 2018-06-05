NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

NYZ001-050915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ010-050915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-050915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ011-050915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-050915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely late. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-050915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers likely late.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-050915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-050915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-050915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-050915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Cool with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ014-050915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Cool with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-050915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers late this evening, then

showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ004-050915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ005-050915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 60s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ006-050915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-050915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

across the Tug Hill to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ008-050915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1039 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

Apffel/Church/Hitchcock/JJR

