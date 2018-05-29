NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

333 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

