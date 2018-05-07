NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

136 FPUS51 KBTV 070241

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

NYZ028-070800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-070800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

$$

NYZ026-070800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-070800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-070800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-070800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ030-070800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ035-070800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-070800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1038 PM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather