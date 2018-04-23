NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

125 FPUS51 KBTV 230607

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

202 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast