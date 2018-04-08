NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 10:47 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
923 FPUS51 KBTV 080241
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
NYZ028-080800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ031-080800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 14.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ026-080800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ087-080800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 16. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ029-080800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ027-080800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ030-080800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ035-080800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ034-080800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 17. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 9 to
15 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
