NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

923 FPUS51 KBTV 080241

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

NYZ028-080800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-080800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 14.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-080800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-080800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-080800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-080800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-080800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-080800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ034-080800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1038 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 9 to

15 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast