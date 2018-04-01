NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 7:32 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
819 FPUS51 KBTV 011129
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
NYZ028-012000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs
around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ031-012000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely or a chance of rain
showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows 14 to 20.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-012000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-012000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-012000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of light snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and rain. Lows around
15. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ027-012000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ030-012000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of light snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows around 15.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-012000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-012000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of light snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast