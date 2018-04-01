NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows 14 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows around

20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of light snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and rain. Lows around

15. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain likely. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of light snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

725 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of light snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

