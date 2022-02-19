NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 587 FPUS51 KBUF 190808 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 NYZ001-192230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow early, then scattered snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ010-192230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow early, then lake effect snow showers likely from late morning on. Areas of blowing snow this morning. Areas of blowing snow late. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ002-192230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow early, then lake effect snow showers likely from late morning on. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Very windy and cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ011-192230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then lake effect snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ085-192230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Little or no additional accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ012-192230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ019-192230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Very windy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ020-192230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ021-192230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and areas of blowing snow late this morning. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Little or no additional accumulation. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ013-192230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Scattered snow showers early, then snow and areas of blowing snow late this morning. Scattered snow showers early this afternoon, then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around 15 on the hilltops and to around 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ014-192230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Scattered snow showers early, then snow late this morning. Scattered snow showers early this afternoon, then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow late this morning. Areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ003-192230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then lake effect snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation around an inch. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ004-192230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Scattered snow showers early, then snow and areas of blowing snow late this morning. Snow showers likely early this afternoon, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow late. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy. Early morning highs around 30, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ005-192230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Scattered snow showers early, then snow late this morning. Lake effect snow showers likely early this afternoon, then lake effect snow late. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ006-192230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 3 to 5 inches across the lower elevations to 8 to 12 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ007-192230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow through early afternoon, diminishing late. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times through early afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 3 to 6 inches across the lower elevations to 8 to 12 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very windy and cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ008-192230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 308 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times from late morning on. Accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 3 to 5 inches across the lower elevations to 8 to 12 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ Fries\/Hitchcock _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather