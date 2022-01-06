NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers likely

from late morning on. Areas of blowing snow early this afternoon.

Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 4 to

7 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs around 30.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then snow

showers likely from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional

accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs

around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow with areas of blowing snow early, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation 2 to 4

inches. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation ranging from

1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across

the higher terrain. Highs ranging from around 20 inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from around 10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow early, then

a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers late. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to

the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch. Lows

15 to 20. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

possible. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

20 to 25. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow,

sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing

rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely through early afternoon, then cloudy

with a chance of snow showers late. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow,

freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in

the most persistent snows. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow,

freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely early this afternoon. A chance of snow showers late.

Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower

elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs

ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in

the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from zero to

5 below on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow through early

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 5 to

9 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs ranging

from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Colder with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

327 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow early. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the

most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible. Colder with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

