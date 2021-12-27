NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

_____

850 FPUS51 KBUF 270853

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

NYZ001-272215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early, then snow late this

morning. Snow likely with a chance of rain early this afternoon,

then a chance of rain late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-272215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow late

this morning. Rain and snow likely early this afternoon, then a

chance of rain late. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.

Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-272215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow and sleet late

this morning. Snow and rain likely early this afternoon, then rain

likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-272215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow and sleet late

this morning. Snow and rain likely early this afternoon, then rain

likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-272215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow late this

morning. Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain early this

afternoon, then rain likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-272215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow late this

morning. Snow, rain and freezing rain likely early this afternoon,

then rain and freezing rain likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation

an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-272215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow early,

then snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain late this morning. Rain and

freezing rain likely early this afternoon, then rain likely late.

Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-272215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sleet likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain likely

early, then snow and freezing rain late this morning. Rain, freezing

rain and sleet likely early this afternoon, then rain and freezing

rain likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-272215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow

and sleet with freezing rain likely late this morning. Snow, sleet

with rain and freezing rain likely early this afternoon, then rain

and freezing rain likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch

or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain with freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady temperatures

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-272215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow

and sleet with freezing rain likely late this morning. Rain and snow

early this afternoon, then rain and freezing rain likely late. Snow

and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to

one tenth of an inch. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-272215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain likely late this morning. Snow early this afternoon,

then rain, snow and freezing rain likely late. Snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening, then

rain, snow and freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-272215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet early, then snow, sleet likely

with a chance of freezing rain late this morning. Snow and rain

likely early this afternoon, then rain likely late. Snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-272215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow and sleet late this morning. A chance of

snow early this afternoon, then rain likely with a chance of snow

late. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-272215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow through early afternoon. A chance

of rain and snow late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening,

then snow and rain likely overnight. Near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-272215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain likely overnight.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug

Hill. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Late evening

lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow, rain and

freezing rain likely overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow, sleet, freezing

rain likely with a chance of rain overnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures

rising into the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-272215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

353 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then sleet, snow and freezing

rain likely overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Early

evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather