NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

_____

995 FPUS51 KBUF 140843

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

NYZ001-142200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Mild

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not

as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 40s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-142200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not

as cold. Late evening lows in the upper 40s, then temperatures

rising into the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs ranging from

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-142200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Mild

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not

as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 40s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-142200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 40s, then

temperatures rising into the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-142200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, warmer with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy,

warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-142200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures rising into the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-142200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy,

mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, warmer with lows ranging

from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, mild

with highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-142200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy,

mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-142200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and not as cold with lows ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-142200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures rising to the upper 40s on the hilltops and to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-142200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 40s, then

temperatures rising into the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-142200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Mild

with highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 40s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-142200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Warm

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-142200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cold. Late evening lows in the mid 40s, then temperatures rising

to around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Warm

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-142200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the

Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold. Late

evening lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the mid

40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-142200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy and not as cold. Late

evening lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the mid

40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-142200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy and not as cold. Late

evening lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather