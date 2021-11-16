NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Much milder with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early,

then a chance of snow showers early. A chance of rain and snow

showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Much

milder with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs around 50, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers early

this afternoon, then partly sunny late. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Much

milder with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs around 50, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early,

then a chance of snow showers early. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much

milder with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with a chance of lake

effect rain showers early, then lake effect snow showers with lake

effect rain showers likely this morning. A chance of rain and snow

showers early this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

milder with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling to the upper 30s inland and to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow

showers likely early. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers late this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

early this afternoon. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

milder with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers with a chance of

lake effect rain showers early, then snow showers likely early. A

chance of snow and rain showers late this morning. Additional snow

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows in the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising to the mid 30s in interior valleys and to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much

milder with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then a chance

of snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

milder with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling to around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

milder with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild

with near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning,

then a chance of rain showers late this morning. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers

likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers

early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Much

milder with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect snow and

rain showers this morning. Lake effect rain showers early this

afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late. Additional snow

accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild

with near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Late morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect snow and

rain showers this morning. Lake effect rain showers this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent

snows. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild

with near steady temperatures around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Late morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect snow and

rain showers this morning. Lake effect rain showers this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around

50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with snow showers. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Late morning highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

349 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

