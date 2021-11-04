NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ010-042130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with lake

effect rain showers likely later this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow showers

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ002-042130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ011-042130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ085-042130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect rain and

snow showers likely late this morning through the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland

to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland

to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ012-042130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ019-042130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch in persistent bands across higher terrain across

higher terrain. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ020-042130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch in persistent bands

across higher terrain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ021-042130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ013-042130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ014-042130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ003-042130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ004-042130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ005-042130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance

of rain showers through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland

to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ006-042130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers through early afternoon,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers late. Additional

snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows across

the Tug Hill, less than an inch elsewhere. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ007-042130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers this morning, then lake

effect rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south

winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with lake effect snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ008-042130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then lake

effect snow showers likely late this morning through early

afternoon. partly sunny late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches across

the Tug Hill, little or no accumulation elsewhere. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from around

40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

