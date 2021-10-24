NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Warmer with lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, then

occasional rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph or less with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain

and drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph or less with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain likely late. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain

and drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain likely late. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain

and drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, then

occasional rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then occasional rain and

drizzle overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler with

highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Warmer with lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs around 60. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain and drizzle. Some patchy fog

developing. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain in the evening, then occasional rain

and drizzle overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then occasional rain and

drizzle overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with

lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from

the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then occasional rain and

drizzle overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then occasional rain and

drizzle overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

436 AM EDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early. Highs ranging from

the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then occasional rain and

drizzle overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Occasional rain and drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

