NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from

the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Breezy with highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

