NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

_____

538 FPUS51 KBUF 240810

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

NYZ001-242100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect showers this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ010-242100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Lake effect showers through

early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Windy with highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy with lows ranging from

around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-242100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-242100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-242100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers

likely through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers late. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-242100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-242100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming south 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-242100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ021-242100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ013-242100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-242100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-242100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ004-242100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-242100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ006-242100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-242100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Breezy with highs ranging from around

60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from around 50 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-242100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather