NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021 _____ 153 FPUS51 KBUF 280832 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 NYZ001-282100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-282100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ002-282100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ011-282100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-282100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-282100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ019-282100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-282100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-282100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-282100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ014-282100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-282100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ004-282100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-282100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-282100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-282100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-282100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 431 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather