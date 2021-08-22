NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021

_____

439 FPUS51 KBUF 220818

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

NYZ001-222100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-222100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-222100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-222100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ085-222100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-222100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-222100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

partly sunny with scattered showers late this morning. Partly sunny

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-222100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ021-222100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-222100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-222100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-222100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-222100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ005-222100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-222100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows around 70. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-222100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light north winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-222100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 22 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather