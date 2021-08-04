NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

_____

401 FPUS51 KBUF 040829

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

NYZ001-042115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-042115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-042115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-042115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-042115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-042115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-042115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-042115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-042115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-042115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-042115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-042115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-042115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-042115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-042115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-042115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-042115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

429 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather