NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs ranging

from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Warmer and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows ranging from

the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

