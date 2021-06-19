NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

_____

757 FPUS51 KBUF 190617

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

NYZ001-190915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-190915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ002-190915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-190915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ085-190915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s

inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-190915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-190915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid

60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from around 60 in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s

in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-190915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-190915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-190915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ014-190915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-190915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms late. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-190915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ005-190915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ006-190915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-190915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms, then a

chance of showers late. Warm with lows ranging from around 60 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-190915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

217 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

