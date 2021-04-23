NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

339 FPUS51 KBUF 230824

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

NYZ001-232100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ010-232100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ002-232100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ011-232100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ085-232100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ012-232100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ019-232100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ020-232100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ021-232100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

NYZ013-232100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ014-232100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

NYZ003-232100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ004-232100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ005-232100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

NYZ006-232100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-232100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-232100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

424 AM EDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

