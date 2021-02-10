NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cold with highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then

partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cold with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight.

Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to

15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cold with highs in

the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 10 above. Light west winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of

snow showers early. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold

with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to around

15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above

inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 20 to 25. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

20 to 25.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early. Little or no

accumulation. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

20 to 25.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers early. Scattered snow showers late. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 20 to 25. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 20 to 25. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers early. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with

highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening. Lows 10 to

15. Light north winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early. Cold with

highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light

north winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to

15. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs 20 to

25. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to

15. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely overnight.

Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to

15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the most

persistent snows. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow overnight. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. Light west winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow in the morning.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then occasional lake effect

snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow showers in the evening, then

lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to

20 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from

zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on

the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny this morning. Partly sunny with scattered snow showers

early this afternoon, then numerous snow showers late. Accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to

15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

354 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Scattered

snow showers from late morning on. Highs 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to

10 above. Light west winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

