NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

674 FPUS51 KBUF 040837

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

NYZ001-042230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Late evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures

rising into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into

the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely with areas of blowing snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy,

colder with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ010-042230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Late evening lows around 30, then temperatures rising into the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely with areas

of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch. Very windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers in the evening, then

occasional lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Very windy and colder with lows

15 to 20. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Windy with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ002-042230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Late evening lows in the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore, then temperatures rising into the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Late

morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Colder with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ011-042230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Late evening lows in the upper 20s, then temperatures rising

into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Very

windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling

into the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then

occasional lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ085-042230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from

around an inch across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across

the higher terrain. Very windy. Early morning highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then

occasional lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging

from 15 to 20 inland to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-042230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch or

less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Windy. Late morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures

falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

likely with areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ019-042230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Very windy. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect

snow likely with areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows ranging from around 15 in interior valleys to

around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with

highs 20 to 25. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-042230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation up to 2 inches. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Early morning

highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-042230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Not as cold

with near steady temperatures around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

$$

NYZ013-042230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Late

morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around

30. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ014-042230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

overnight. Little or no accumulation. Late evening lows in the upper

20s, then temperatures rising to around 30 on the hilltops and to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ003-042230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Windy. Late morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures

falling to around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ004-042230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Late evening lows in the

mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore, then

temperatures rising into the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ005-042230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Late evening lows in

the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore,

then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ006-042230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging

from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from up to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-042230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug

Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then

occasional lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from

around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Very windy and colder with highs ranging from around

20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ008-042230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

337 AM EST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow likely, with areas of blowing snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Colder with highs ranging

from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

EAJ

_____

