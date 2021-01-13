NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

620 FPUS51 KBUF 130843

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

NYZ001-132200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-132200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of

freezing drizzle early this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

$$

NYZ002-132200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of freezing

drizzle early this morning, then patchy freezing drizzle late this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-132200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of

freezing drizzle early this morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-132200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle early this morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid

30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-132200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle early. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ019-132200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-132200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ021-132200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ013-132200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-132200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-132200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with areas of

freezing drizzle early this morning. Highs around 40. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-132200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-132200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-132200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-132200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers this morning. A chance of snow showers late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-132200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

