NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020
_____
878 FPUS51 KBUF 070820
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
NYZ001-072215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-072215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ002-072215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ011-072215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early. Highs in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ085-072215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ012-072215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ019-072215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs ranging from
the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior
valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ020-072215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs
around 30. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 20 to 25.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ021-072215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ013-072215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from
around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ014-072215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Scattered
flurries late. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow showers likely overnight. Early evening lows ranging from
the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures rising to around 30 on the hilltops
and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ003-072215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ004-072215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow showers likely overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 30 inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ005-072215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the lower
30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ006-072215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Highs ranging from the
mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from
15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill
to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ007-072215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light north
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to
around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ008-072215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
320 AM EST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather