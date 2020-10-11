NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

406 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior

valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows around

50. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across

the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

