NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
995 FPUS51 KBUF 171959
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
NYZ001-180915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cool with lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ010-180915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows
ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-180915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-180915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-180915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool
with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ012-180915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ019-180915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
in interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows
ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior
valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ020-180915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-180915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-180915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-180915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around
50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ003-180915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ004-180915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows ranging
from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cool with lows ranging from around
40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ005-180915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows ranging
from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid
40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ006-180915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Lows ranging from
around 40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with areas of frost developing. Cool with lows ranging from
the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool
with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower
40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ007-180915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with widespread frost developing. Cold with lows ranging from
the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around
50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool
with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around
40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ008-180915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
359 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Patchy frost
developing after midnight. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy with widespread frost developing. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather