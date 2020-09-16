NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
221 FPUS51 KBUF 161739
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
NYZ001-162115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid
40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ010-162115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ002-162115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ011-162115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with
highs around 60. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ085-162115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from
around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ012-162115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ019-162115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from
the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ020-162115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ021-162115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ013-162115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs around 60. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ014-162115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ003-162115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ004-162115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ005-162115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ006-162115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ007-162115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the mid
30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ008-162115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
