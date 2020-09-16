NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

221 FPUS51 KBUF 161739

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

NYZ001-162115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ010-162115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ002-162115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ011-162115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with

highs around 60. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ085-162115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from

around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ012-162115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ019-162115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from

the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ020-162115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ021-162115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ013-162115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 60. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ014-162115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ003-162115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ004-162115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ005-162115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ006-162115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ007-162115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the mid

30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ008-162115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

139 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

