NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
_____
879 FPUS51 KBUF 060857
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
NYZ001-062115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-062115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 15 to
20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ002-062115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ011-062115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ085-062115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the
lower 70s inland to the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-062115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-062115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows ranging from
the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to
the lower 80s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-062115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.
Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ021-062115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ013-062115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ014-062115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ003-062115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-062115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-062115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-062115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows ranging from
the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ007-062115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-062115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
457 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather