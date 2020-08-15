NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie
shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from
around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging
from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s across the
Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
