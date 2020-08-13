NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020
106 FPUS51 KBUF 130815
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
NYZ001-132115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-132115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-132115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-132115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ085-132115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-132115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ019-132115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior
valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower
60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-132115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ021-132115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ013-132115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ014-132115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ003-132115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland
to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-132115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ005-132115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ006-132115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ007-132115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-132115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
