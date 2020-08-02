NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then a chance of showers late this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy, muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance
of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 60s in
interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance
of showers this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Breezy with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid
80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance
of showers this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this
afternoon. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this
afternoon. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early this afternoon, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy, muggy
with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy, muggy with
lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
425 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then a chance of showers late this
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon,
then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
