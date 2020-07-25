NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

992 FPUS51 KBUF 250805

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

NYZ001-252130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-252130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-252130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-252130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-252130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-252130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-252130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in

interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon

along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ020-252130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon

along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-252130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon

along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-252130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.

Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid and upper 80s

on the hilltops to the lower 90s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-252130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warm. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-252130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-252130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot and humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-252130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the afternoon along with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-252130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows ranging from the upper 60s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers becoming likely in the afternoon

along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-252130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-252130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s in the Black River valley. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely in the

afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

RSH/Thomas

