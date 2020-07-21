NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers from late this morning through the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

443 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

