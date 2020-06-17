NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along
the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from around 60 in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower
60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
345 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
