NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior
valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid
50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light east
winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill
to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
338 AM EDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
