NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

_____

506 FPUS51 KBUF 100806

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

NYZ001-102115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging

from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy and much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-102115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early,

then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-102115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-102115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-102115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very warm with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-102115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very warm with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-102115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very warm with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Breezy, muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less

humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-102115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very warm with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-102115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-102115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-102115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Breezy. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-102115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

90s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-102115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-102115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-102115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-102115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-102115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy, warmer and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

