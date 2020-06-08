NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
_____
043 FPUS51 KBUF 080817
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
NYZ001-082115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-082115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Erie shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very
warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ002-082115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to south
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ011-082115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ085-082115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Very warm with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ012-082115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light
south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on
the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-082115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer with lows ranging from the mid 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Erie shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-082115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ021-082115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on
the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ013-082115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ014-082115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-082115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-082115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-082115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light
south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-082115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
around 70 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows ranging from the lower
50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ007-082115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and more humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ008-082115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
417 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather