NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
407 AM EDT Fri May 29 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs around 60. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then scattered showers late this
morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers overnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall early. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall early. Cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall early. Cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall early. Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower
40s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall early. Much cooler with lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, then showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms late this morning. Scattered showers
early this afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall
late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5
to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall late. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then scattered showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Breezy, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall late. Warm with highs ranging
from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s
inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Breezy with lows ranging
from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers late this morning. Showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Much cooler with lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
