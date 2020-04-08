NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

_____

858 FPUS51 KBUF 080849

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

NYZ001-082130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle early,

then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow and rain showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-082130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-082130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle early,

then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 50

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy, cold with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-082130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early

afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle early. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-082130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late

this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-082130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late

this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-082130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from around 30 in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-082130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy, colder with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-082130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late

this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-082130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of showers

with patchy drizzle early, then cloudy with a chance of showers late

this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-082130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early

afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with

patchy drizzle early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Windy, colder with lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-082130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-082130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 50s inland. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-082130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-082130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 40.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy, cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ007-082130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers early. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows around 40. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy with

lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-082130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

449 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Windy with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

