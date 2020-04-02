NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

40s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

442 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

