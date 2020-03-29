NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much colder with near steady temperatures
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ010-292115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Windyy with lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much colder with near steady
temperatures in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ002-292115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with
highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with near steady temperatures
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ011-292115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ085-292115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ012-292115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Windy with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ019-292115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Breezy with lows around
40. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much colder with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ020-292115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much colder with near steady
temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ021-292115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper
30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much colder with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ013-292115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows ranging
from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ014-292115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm with
highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Lows ranging from around
40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ003-292115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm with
highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with near steady temperatures
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ004-292115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Windy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with near steady temperatures in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ005-292115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then occasional showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with near steady temperatures in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ006-292115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Occasional showers early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with near steady temperatures ranging
from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ007-292115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with near steady temperatures ranging from
around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ008-292115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers early this morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms from late morning on. Windy, mild with highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then occasional showers overnight. Breezy with lows around 40. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, colder with highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
